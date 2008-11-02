Eight Simple Ways To Save After A New Car Purchase



Whether you've just purchased a brand new or a gently-used car, Trent at The Simple Dollar financial blog has rounded up some tips to help you save. Some of the tips are obvious to a seasoned automobile owner, like creating and sticking to a maintenance schedule to help give the car a long life. Some of his other tips are excellent but often overlooked:

Photograph the car thoroughly. This is a useful move that many people fail to do. Detailed photography of your car can be useful as evidence if you're ever in an accident or have damage done to your car as you can provide clear visual "before and after" images to make the damage of the accident clear. This can save significant time and effort with the insurance company and with repair work.

Other suggestions include keeping supplies in your car to deal with minor roadside emergencies to avoid costly road side assistance and finding people to carpool with to cut down on the wear and tear by ride sharing. Photo by freeparking.