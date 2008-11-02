Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Eight Simple Ways To Save After A New Car Purchase


Whether you've just purchased a brand new or a gently-used car, Trent at The Simple Dollar financial blog has rounded up some tips to help you save. Some of the tips are obvious to a seasoned automobile owner, like creating and sticking to a maintenance schedule to help give the car a long life. Some of his other tips are excellent but often overlooked:

Photograph the car thoroughly. This is a useful move that many people fail to do. Detailed photography of your car can be useful as evidence if you're ever in an accident or have damage done to your car as you can provide clear visual "before and after" images to make the damage of the accident clear. This can save significant time and effort with the insurance company and with repair work.

Other suggestions include keeping supplies in your car to deal with minor roadside emergencies to avoid costly road side assistance and finding people to carpool with to cut down on the wear and tear by ride sharing. Photo by freeparking.

Eight Things You Should Do Immediately to Save Money When You Buy a Car [The Simple Dollar]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jobs mind-hacks questions quitting

Don't Quit Until You Ask Yourself These Questions

If you can’t decide whether it’s time to quit a job, end a relationship, bow out of a social organisation, or simply say goodbye to something in your life that might be kinda ok but not great, ask yourself three questions.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles