EchoPic Is A Dead Simple Picture Sharing Site

Webapp EchoPic is a no-frills online photo storage service, which has no albums or advanced features, but offers a fast way to get pictures on the web painlessly. Registration isn't necessary to use the basic features; unregistered users have unlimited storage and a file size limitation of 1MB. Registered users have the same generous storage plus an increase in file size limit to 4 MB. One minor caveat: there is no resizing feature, so make sure to resize or crop your photos before uploading them.