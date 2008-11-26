eBooks Just Published Finds DRM-Free Reading Options

Looking for an ebook read but don't fancy messing with the complicated authentication schemes that often get in the way? New site eBooks Just Published focuses on newly-published titles that don't use any form of digital rights management (DRM), making it much easier to read them on a wide variety of devices. Perhaps surprisingly, there's more fiction than non-fiction on offer. There's also a useful subcategory of entirely free titles if you're looking to save a few dollars.