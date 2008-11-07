eBay Revises New Postage Limits

Last month, we told you how eBay Australia was introducing limits on the postage that could be charged in a number of product categories, including books, CDs and DVDs. While the limits remain, eBay has slightly increased the maximum amount you can charge for flat-rate postage, raising the limit for books from $6 to $8, and DVDs from $8 to $10 (though this only applies to box sets, it seems). CDs are still limited to $5. Note that if you have a bulky item, your best bet is to list it with "calculated postage", which should reflect the final cost more precisely.