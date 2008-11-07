Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

eBay Revises New Postage Limits

GodfatherBox.jpgLast month, we told you how eBay Australia was introducing limits on the postage that could be charged in a number of product categories, including books, CDs and DVDs. While the limits remain, eBay has slightly increased the maximum amount you can charge for flat-rate postage, raising the limit for books from $6 to $8, and DVDs from $8 to $10 (though this only applies to box sets, it seems). CDs are still limited to $5. Note that if you have a bulky item, your best bet is to list it with "calculated postage", which should reflect the final cost more precisely.

eBay

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles