Last month, we told you how eBay Australia was introducing limits on the postage that could be charged in a number of product categories, including books, CDs and DVDs. While the limits remain, eBay has slightly increased the maximum amount you can charge for flat-rate postage, raising the limit for books from $6 to $8, and DVDs from $8 to $10 (though this only applies to box sets, it seems). CDs are still limited to $5. Note that if you have a bulky item, your best bet is to list it with "calculated postage", which should reflect the final cost more precisely.
eBay Revises New Postage Limits
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink