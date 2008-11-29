Download Mover Automatically Sorts Incoming Files

Windows only: Download Mover is a simple application which allows you to apply sets of rules to folders. If you dump all your downloaded files into a designated download folder for instance, you can assign rules to have all images moved to one folder, all zip files to another, and so on. Combine Download mover with Auto Delete and you'll have the tidiest folders on the block. For a lightweight home-grown alternative to Download Mover, check out Gina's VB script Hard Drive Janitor. Download Mover is freeware, Windows only.