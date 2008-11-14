Do You Find A Chill Mat Helpful?

You can tell that summer's rapidly approaching when accessories vendors start pushing "chill mats" — laptop stands with built-in USB-powered fans designed to help air circulate and stop your machine overheating (the pictured one is a new Mac-specific model from Targus). While overheating can definitely be an issue, I've always found chill mats more hassle than they're worth. For one thing, they put the keyboard at the wrong angle for my liking; for another, they're too bulky to throw in my laptop carry bag. So my preferred methodology has been just keeping the home office as cool as feasible, but it's entirely possible that I'm missing out. If you're a chill mat fan — or have another strategy for ensuring your laptop doesn't go into meltdown — share your experiences in the comments.