DIY iPhone Landscape Stand Redux

Inspired by Nathan Barry's iPhone alarm clock stand, do-it-yourselfer gbzphoto also used the plastic mold his iPhone shipped in to mount the phone horizontally, and installed the Alarm Clock app to display the time. Using the 2G clear plastic mold that shipped in the box, a stray piece of wood molding, and a furniture sticky, this version is a nice alternative (though it doesn't have room for the charging plug, like this version). Finally, for more iPhone stand goodness, the Voltage Blog runs down in photos how to turn a paperclip holder into an iPhone charger—the end result can still hold clips, too. Thanks, Wade!

gbzphoto DIY iPhone clock [Flickr]
iPhone 3G / iPod Touch Dock Build (DIY Instructions with Pictures) [Voltage Blog]

