Lamp.jpg Looking for somewhere to mount a microphone when you're recording podcasts or your own music? Conceptual design blog SGArts came up with a quick but effective solution: superglue the microphone to an extendable lamp. He used the Antifoni from IKEA, but any similar lamp would do.

lamp microphone ikea hack [via IKEA Hacker

Comments

  • walnut_iguana @John Cox

    SUPERGLUE THE MICROPHONE???!!! Arrrgh No! Sorry microphones are delicate instruments and need to be treated carefully and never loaned out to any one and be stored in their own case when not in use. It is just me or am I posssesive of a $1000 microhone? (not that this example recommends using such a beast - but still a microphone is a microhone :P )

    • Dusty Guest

      OK... so attach (glue, screw, bolt, or band) a mic clip to the stand.

      DIY IKEA Mic Stand: good idea!

  • Dusty Guest

    Oh... by the way... I just realised I'm using a mic stand as a standard lamp holder!

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

