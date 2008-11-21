Fixing a bedside lamp next to your bed or on the bedhead doesn't provide optimum light. IKEA Hacker details how Carter solved the problem by combining a Minde mirror and two Morker lamps to create an above-the-bed solution that incorporates a mirror, easy-to-reach switches and well-positioned lights. There's a bit of work involved, but the end result is impressive, and the basic materials cost just $63. If you picked up a pre-framed mirror second hand, you could save money and some framing work as well.
DIY IKEA Bedroom Mirror/Light Combo
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Don't Quit Until You Ask Yourself These Questions
If you can’t decide whether it’s time to quit a job, end a relationship, bow out of a social organisation, or simply say goodbye to something in your life that might be kinda ok but not great, ask yourself three questions.
Morker and Minde - anyone else had a chuckle at that?