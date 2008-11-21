DIY IKEA Bedroom Mirror/Light Combo

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

IKEABed.jpg Fixing a bedside lamp next to your bed or on the bedhead doesn't provide optimum light. IKEA Hacker details how Carter solved the problem by combining a Minde mirror and two Morker lamps to create an above-the-bed solution that incorporates a mirror, easy-to-reach switches and well-positioned lights. There's a bit of work involved, but the end result is impressive, and the basic materials cost just $63. If you picked up a pre-framed mirror second hand, you could save money and some framing work as well.

  • Tom Voirol Guest

    Morker and Minde - anyone else had a chuckle at that?

