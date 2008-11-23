DIY Hot Sauce

If you find the hot sauce spread at your local food emporium a bit lacking, it's time to do it yourself and create a batch of palate-scalding sauce that's just right. Over in the Dining and Wine section of the New York Times, there is a straight forward method for making your own hot sauce. If you have chili peppers, vinegar, a blender and a stove to boil the mixture on, you're in business. Even if you have no intention of cooking up a batch of hot sauce right now the comments from home-brewing hot sauce aficionados are a wealth of information about hot sauce brewing and a fascinating read. Photo by jslander.
