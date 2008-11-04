Israeli blogger Ran wanted a long, low coffee table, but couldn't find one that matched his requirements — so he slung one together by connecting together five Lack shelves from IKEA. Ran himself admits that the construction is a tad messy, but the end result is a great table if you're entertaining several friends, and one that's easy to adapt to your colour scheme (though the orange option isn't currently sold in Australia).
DIY Giant IKEA Coffee Table
