IKEA Hacker details how hacker Tim bolted together two IKEA Vika Amon table tops and a handful of other components to build a custom computer desk that made it easy to conceal the cables connecting the various parts. It's an impressive job, though I can't help thinking he should have splurged on a cordless mouse to finish the task.
DIY Cable-Free IKEA Computer Desk
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
I can see cables