DilbertFiles Sends Large Files, Points Out Foibles Of Modern Workplace

DilbertFiles is a new paid file-sharing service from the creator of the delightful workplace satire, Dilbert. The problem: The service doesn't offer one free account, and even the pay accounts are overpriced for personal use. So unless you think a measly 1GB of storage, 250MB of transfer, and a few mild chuckles are worth $US10/month (minimum!), I suggest you check out our Hive Five Best File-Sharing Services. [via]