DeskAngel Helps You Manage Your Windows Desktop

Windows only: If you're looking for help managing a mess of windows on Windows, it might be worth your time to check out DeskAngel. With 16 features (with two bonus features for Windows 2000 users), DeskAngel can do anything from changing a window's transparency by clicking Control+Alt and scrolling to letting you reassign a middle mouse button. I produced the screenshot above with the click-and-drag to grab an area of the screen and dump it in the clipboard that DeskAngel enabled. Configure the application by editing the settings.ini file. Otherwise, DeskAngel runs quietly in the background, is available from the system tray, and only takes up 2.5MB of your precious memory. DeskAngel is a free download for Windows only.

