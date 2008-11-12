Deadline Webapp Schedules Important Reminders



If you're looking for an easy way to set up reminders by date for everything from tasks to complete to events to attend to birthdays to remember, Deadline can help. You can set up reminders via email or instant message simply by typing a phrase like "Book proposal due next Tuesday," and Deadline will parse the text into a dated entry and then send you a reminder the day before. Since a calendar and schedule is only helpful if you actually use it, Deadline might be a way to get into the habit since it's fairly easy to email upcoming events to the webapp in order to receive reminders. In fact, once you've set it up, you don't really need to remember to visit the site. As someone who's set up countless calendar systems online and off and then promptly ignored them, I might have finally met my match.