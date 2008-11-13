Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Deadline Keeps Events And Reminders Simple


Free appointment/event manager and reminder service Deadline aims to keep everything about managing an online calendar really simple, from its minimalist dark interface to its text-centric update interface. Deadline parses your text to figure out when things are due—like "Call Linda for brunch Sunday"—and offers reminders and subscriptions through email, RSS, and iCal feeds. You can also add update and get reminders through your Jabber/Gtalk IM client, and the email correspondence is minimal enough to work through a cell phone's text messaging. The text parsing is still a little young, but Deadline delivers on what it promises for those looking for a scaled-down, agile reminder service. Deadline is free, requires a sign-up to use.

Deadline [via WebWorkerDaily]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jobs mind-hacks questions quitting

Don't Quit Until You Ask Yourself These Questions

If you can’t decide whether it’s time to quit a job, end a relationship, bow out of a social organisation, or simply say goodbye to something in your life that might be kinda ok but not great, ask yourself three questions.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles