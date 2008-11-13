Deadline Keeps Events And Reminders Simple



Free appointment/event manager and reminder service Deadline aims to keep everything about managing an online calendar really simple, from its minimalist dark interface to its text-centric update interface. Deadline parses your text to figure out when things are due—like "Call Linda for brunch Sunday"—and offers reminders and subscriptions through email, RSS, and iCal feeds. You can also add update and get reminders through your Jabber/Gtalk IM client, and the email correspondence is minimal enough to work through a cell phone's text messaging. The text parsing is still a little young, but Deadline delivers on what it promises for those looking for a scaled-down, agile reminder service. Deadline is free, requires a sign-up to use.