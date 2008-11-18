Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Darik's Boot and Nuke Is The Nuclear Option Of Secure Data Shredding

Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): Darik's Boot and Nuke does what it sounds like, so it's not a tool you want to mess around with unless you really want everything securely wiped off your system. If you're donating or otherwise handing off your hard drive, however, it's a serious tool for erasing data so it's really, really hard to ever find again. You load Darik's tool onto a CD, DVD, USB flash drive or even a floppy disk, and after it boots, you can either choose which mounted hard drives it should wipe clean and in which fashion (with varying numbers of over-writing to meet the standards of, say, the US Department of Defence or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police), or use the "autonuke" option to wipe everything gone for good. It worked flawlessly on some non-partitioned hard drives I wanted to donate to a local charity. Darik's Boot and Nuke is a free download; owners of dual-core processors should head for the 2.0 beta.

Darin's Boot and Nuke [via ReadWriteWeb]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles