CSS Toolbox Is a Killer Text Editor For Web Designers

Windows only: Free application CSS Toolbox streamlines working with cascading stylesheets (CSS) through auto-completion, syntax highlighting, and several more advanced features that make it stand out from a regular text editor. For those of you who don't know, CSS files are the building blocks that style the web. CSS Toolbox offers advanced features for building out your stylesheets, including a CSS beautifier, validator, and even compressor. This one isn't of much use to non-developers, but if you are a designer (or you have any inkling of learning about web design), this app looks like a real winner. On the other hand, if a solid text editor is all you want, check out our Hive Five Best Text Editors. CSS Toolbox is a free download, Windows only.