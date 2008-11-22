Create Holiday Art At Google Docs

Four Googlers show off their artistic skills as well as Google Docs' collaboration capabilities in the time-lapse video above of a spreadsheet holiday art project. Hit the play button to watch them fill in an 100 row by 186 column spreadsheet with 18 colours to make a detailed holiday snowflake pattern. (The eagle-eyed will notice that at least one of the authors was not using Google's own browser, Chrome—it looks like Firefox on the Mac.) Hit the link below to grab the template and make your own.