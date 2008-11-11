Create Custom Screensavers From Your Videos Or Photos

Video tutorial weblog Tinkernut demonstrates how to create custom screensavers from your own collection of digital photos or videos. You'll need to download a couple of free apps to get started—namely Format Factory and WG-Screensaver Creator—and then it's simply a matter of plugging in the media you want to convert. Granted, most operating systems have a screensaver-from-folder feature for rolling your own photo screensavers, but this method does video and gives you more control over what you see.