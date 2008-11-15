Create A Shocking Cheese Plate With A Jacob's Ladder

With a hot Jacob's Ladder arcing angrily between a pair of wires, Rafael and Max put a thoroughly modern spin on the traditional cheese plate by sending a few thousand volts through a grape and a piece of fromage in this video. Note that the two chefs wear goggles to protect their eyes and non-conductive wooden chopsticks to hold the food. What they don't offer is a taste test. They do, however, offer a winking "Don't try this at home." From coffee warming coils to hot dog electrocutors, what are your favourite ways of cooking with juice?