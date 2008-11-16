Craft A Lamp From Traffic Cones



If you're looking for a cheap mood lighting— and you really love orange— then you're only a few traffic cones away from all the modernist day-glo orange ambiance you can handle. Henrique of the design group Lets Evo has a step by step tutorial on his group's website detailing how a pile of traffic cones, zip ties, and a lamp assembly morph into a jumping-jack'esque room light. If you have any ideas on alternative building materials, perhaps less orange, sound off in the comments below. For other DIY lighting solutions check out how to make an origami paper lamp or build a CD stack lamp.