Congregar Helps You Pick An Optimum Meeting Date

Congregar is a web-based event scheduler designed to help you choose the optimum meeting time for a group of people. The interface is simple, and the site requires no formal registration beyond assigning your email to the survey you create. Participants don't have to provide an email address, merely their name as an identifier. Once you create an event, description, and a list of potential meeting times, you're ready to distribute the provided link to the potential attendees. They can all vote yes or no on the dates you've suggested and append the dates with notes for you and other attendees to read, such as their reason for having to vote no on a certain day. The results for each suggested date are displayed beside that date as a status bar with the yes and no votes represented by green and red. For alternative ways of organising events check out: Doodle, recently updated to include Facebook integration, and FasterPlan which in addition to allowing date-based voting has a polling system so attendees can vote activities related to the event. If you like your web apps to do the work for you, check out Diarised which will email you the optimum meeting time once everyone has voted.

