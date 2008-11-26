The massive banking glitch which saw up to 200,000 Commonwealth Bank customers double-charged for withdrawals has apparently been resolved, with reports indicating that the problem was fixed overnight. The bank has promised to reverse any overdrawing fees resulting from the stuff-up. Obviously, if you're a Commonwealth customer, it would make sense to double-check your online statements today and over the next few days to make sure the error really has been resolved and no errant fees have stayed on the books.
Commonwealth Bank Fixes Processing Glitch
Comments
The commonwealth bank has not fixed its problem and the other problem it is have is that peoples money is missing out of there accounts. I would know due to there is a good sum missing out of mine and there telling me it should be there in the morning...
i doubt it