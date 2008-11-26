Commonwealth Bank Fixes Processing Glitch

The massive banking glitch which saw up to 200,000 Commonwealth Bank customers double-charged for withdrawals has apparently been resolved, with reports indicating that the problem was fixed overnight. The bank has promised to reverse any overdrawing fees resulting from the stuff-up. Obviously, if you're a Commonwealth customer, it would make sense to double-check your online statements today and over the next few days to make sure the error really has been resolved and no errant fees have stayed on the books.