ClockingIT Is A Free Hosted Project Management Tool



The ClockingIT webapp is a hosted, open-source solution to managing team-oriented projects. The robust features in ClockingIT might be overkill for a single worker, but when applied to a team yield a gold mine of management tools and report generation. Projects contain subsets of tasks, which you can filter by various criteria, like "Open Tasks" and "My In Progress Tasks." GANTT charts visualize the project schedule and update with date changes. ClockingIT includes unlimited file storage per project. While I was able to set up an account and try out the various functions, I didn't have a software development team on hand to really put ClockingIT through the paces. If you have experience with ClockingIT, sound off in the comments below! For other free alternatives check out Project2Manage and activeCollab. Thanks David!