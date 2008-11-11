Clip Your Laptop Plug To The Back Of The Desk

Reader LT writes in:

I hate climbing behind my desk to plug in my laptop to charge when I get back to my office, and I can't afford one of those new Mac displays that come with a laptop plug built in any time soon, either. But then I saw this trick using a binder clip to keep cords from slipping off the back of the desk. My MacBook's power cord has two parts—midway through it the brick plugs into another cord, and I never take the bottom half of the cord with me. So, using the clip, I secured the first half of the plug to the desk, and now I plug in the brick when I get to the office—no climbing required.