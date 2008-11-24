Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Can I Change The Default Wallpaper Directory In Windows?

Dear Lifehacker,
I always thought it was ridiculous and dangerous that Windows puts wallpapers mixed in with essential system files in the Windows folder. Is there a way or program to point the Display Properties -> Desktop tab to another folder? It would be nice if it then allowed me to organise it with sub-folders.
Sincerely,
Organised Papers

Dear Organised Papers,

Agreed. Now that the majority of people have expanded their wallpaper repertoire beyond the basic wallpapers included in the default Windows install, it would be a handy feature to be able to shift the default wallpaper directory. Never fear though, your new directory is a mere registry edit away! Courtesy of Windows customisation blog Tweaking with Vishal, here is the simple edit you need to free your wallpapers from the /Windows/ directory:

1. Open regedit and goto:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion

2. In right-side pane, you'll see a string value "WallPaperDir". Its default value will be:

%SystemRoot%\Web\Wallpaper

You have to change it to your desired wallpaper directory path. Suppose your wallpapers are stored in E:\Wallpapers directory, then set the value to E:\Wallpapers.

Choose your new directory and you're all set! When you pull up the wallpaper menu again, it will display all the wallpapers in the new folder. It won't show the wallpaper in the subfolders like you requested, but hitting the Browse button starts you in the root wallpaper directory with all the subfolders right there. If you'd like to spend less time fiddling with Windows and more time enjoying your wallpaper collection, you should check out some of the robust wallpaper management programs we've reviewed like John's Background Switcher or Wallpapers from MSN. Happy customising!

Love and Productivity,
Lifehacker

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles