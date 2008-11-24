Can I Change The Default Wallpaper Directory In Windows?

Dear Lifehacker,

I always thought it was ridiculous and dangerous that Windows puts wallpapers mixed in with essential system files in the Windows folder. Is there a way or program to point the Display Properties -> Desktop tab to another folder? It would be nice if it then allowed me to organise it with sub-folders.

Sincerely,

Organised Papers

Dear Organised Papers,

Agreed. Now that the majority of people have expanded their wallpaper repertoire beyond the basic wallpapers included in the default Windows install, it would be a handy feature to be able to shift the default wallpaper directory. Never fear though, your new directory is a mere registry edit away! Courtesy of Windows customisation blog Tweaking with Vishal, here is the simple edit you need to free your wallpapers from the /Windows/ directory:

1. Open regedit and goto: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion 2. In right-side pane, you'll see a string value "WallPaperDir". Its default value will be: %SystemRoot%\Web\Wallpaper You have to change it to your desired wallpaper directory path. Suppose your wallpapers are stored in E:\Wallpapers directory, then set the value to E:\Wallpapers .

Choose your new directory and you're all set! When you pull up the wallpaper menu again, it will display all the wallpapers in the new folder. It won't show the wallpaper in the subfolders like you requested, but hitting the Browse button starts you in the root wallpaper directory with all the subfolders right there. If you'd like to spend less time fiddling with Windows and more time enjoying your wallpaper collection, you should check out some of the robust wallpaper management programs we've reviewed like John's Background Switcher or Wallpapers from MSN. Happy customising!

Love and Productivity,

Lifehacker