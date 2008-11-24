Caledos Manages Your Massive Wallpaper Collection

Windows only: If you like varied wallpaper but find yourself frittering away time digging through your archives picking new ones out, let Caledos Automatic Wallpaper Changer take care of the management side of things. You can add multiple folders, set the frequency of change anywhere from every minute to every month and anything in between. If you have multiple users on your workstation, their unique settings will be preserved by login. One particularly handy feature is the "What I saw" menu available by right clicking on the Caledos system tray icon. It displays the last 100 wallpapers as they were displayed on the monitor allowing you to quickly remove wallpapers that just weren't up to snuff. Caledos is free(postcard)ware, Windows only. Thanks ndgreen!