Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Caledos Manages Your Massive Wallpaper Collection

Windows only: If you like varied wallpaper but find yourself frittering away time digging through your archives picking new ones out, let Caledos Automatic Wallpaper Changer take care of the management side of things. You can add multiple folders, set the frequency of change anywhere from every minute to every month and anything in between. If you have multiple users on your workstation, their unique settings will be preserved by login. One particularly handy feature is the "What I saw" menu available by right clicking on the Caledos system tray icon. It displays the last 100 wallpapers as they were displayed on the monitor allowing you to quickly remove wallpapers that just weren't up to snuff. Caledos is free(postcard)ware, Windows only. Thanks ndgreen!

Caledos Automatic Wallpaper Changer

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles