Business Almost Enthusiastic About Social Networking

Workplace bans on Facebook and other social networking sites aren't uncommon — just ask our Prime Minister But a new report on a roundtable held by the Future Exploration Network suggests that companies are slowly embracing the social networking concept and getting over access mania: It's good to read comments like these:

We don't try to control what people do or where they do it - we have a couple of filters for pornography and games sites. But we don't get reports on who's doing what.

What if I have one of my best performers spending an hour a day on Facebook - do I really want to stop them? If they are hitting their metrics is it really that bad?

However, it's a little worrying that all the executives involved have chosen to be anonymous (no comments are attributed, though participants are listed. If social networking strategies are so great, then why the embarrassment at being named?