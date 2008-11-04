Code Magazine runs through the basics of building your own Web Slices. Web slices — one of the key new technologies in IE8 — act as a kind of RSS-on-steroids, letting you show updates and related information within a page. While the IE8 user base is small right now, if you're in the business of developing sites, this is worth checking out. For a fuller overview of IE8, see our overview, and to see how IE8 ranks for speed against this year's other new browsers, check out our browser speed tests. Conversely, if web slice mouseovers are driving you crazy, learn how to switch them off.
Build Your Own Web Slices
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Don't Quit Until You Ask Yourself These Questions
If you can’t decide whether it’s time to quit a job, end a relationship, bow out of a social organisation, or simply say goodbye to something in your life that might be kinda ok but not great, ask yourself three questions.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink