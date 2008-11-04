Build Your Own Web Slices

Code Magazine runs through the basics of building your own Web Slices. Web slices — one of the key new technologies in IE8 — act as a kind of RSS-on-steroids, letting you show updates and related information within a page. While the IE8 user base is small right now, if you're in the business of developing sites, this is worth checking out. For a fuller overview of IE8, see our overview, and to see how IE8 ranks for speed against this year's other new browsers, check out our browser speed tests. Conversely, if web slice mouseovers are driving you crazy, learn how to switch them off.