Build And Find Playlists In YouTube



Google Operating System reports that YouTube is once again allowing users to search for playlists. Combining related videos (such as a series of tutorials or, if you're a rampant disrespecter of copyright, segments of a TV show) makes it easier to watch them in order. YouTube has a brief walkthrough on how to build a playlist in its help system, though it's not perfect as yet. For instance, YouTube claims you can embed playlist content, but I couldn't get that option to work as described.