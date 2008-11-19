BubbleTimer Webapp Helps Track Time And Set Goals

Based on the Emergent Task Timer worksheets from David Seah, BubbleTimer is a quick and easy to use web application for budgeting, tracking and working towards time management goals. Set up a series of activities, such as work, physical activity, entertainment and personal projects and click to fill in the bubbles representing fifteen minute periods of time. As priorities change or you end up spending time on one task instead of another, you can change a selection from one activity to another. At the end of the timeline are targets you can set, such as more reading or time at work and less time playing video games or watching television, and the goal will change from red to green (and vice-versa) as you live up or down to your personal goals. Export the data, share it with a colleague or print out a copy to carry with you throughout the day. BubbleTimer is free to try for two weeks with registration, with a subscription costing $US20 a year.