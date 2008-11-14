It might only run two flights a day out of Australia, but British Airway's launch of a mobile phone check-in option is still a welcome harbinger for more airlines eventually making it possible to check-in ahead of time without a PC and a printer. Given that BA's destinations are all overseas, this won't save you queuing at the airport (unless you're already in the UK and taking a British domestic flight), but it should guarantee you a better seat for a long trip. As I don't have any pending BA bookings, I wasn't able to check how well the feature works, or if you can use it for the domestic flights which BA codeshares with Qantas, though my guess would be not. If you've tried it out, share your experience in the comments.
British Airways Launches Mobile Check-In Option
