BonkEnc Manages And Converts Your Digital Music



Windows only: For ripping CDs or changing the format of your digital music collection, try downloading open-source BonkEnc. It supports a number of popular encoding formats, including LAME for MP3 and the eponymous Bonk audio, and by installing WinAmp's decoding libraries you can convert files from any format supported by the popular player. It will interface with CDDB to make sure album and track information is included in the output files when ripping CDs, assuming you're online, and will even create playlists from discs and folders. It supports all sorts of advanced options to optimise encoding quality in a small, light package — and is another option to rescue your music from Windows Media Player. BonkEnc is a free download for Windows. Thanks, nicholassimon!