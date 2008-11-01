Block Posters Makes A Large Poster From Any Image

Web site Block Posters converts any image into a large, printable wall poster. According to gHacks, the difference between Block Posters and previously mentioned Rasterbator is the rasterization, which—if true—would mean Rasterbator's images may appear more pixelated or dotted. Judging from the Block Posters gallery versus the Rasterbator gallery, it's tough to tell much of a difference. Regardless, if you're looking to convert an image into a poster or some large wall art, both sites are probably worth a try to see which gives you the results you want.
