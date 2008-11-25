Seems like the combination of a touch-screen interface, reliable push email (take note, Apple) and more or less unlimited browsing is making the BlackBerry Storm a pretty appealing choice. Having originally planned a December 1 launch, Vodafone (which has exclusive local rights to the smart phone) has now pushed back the on-sale date to December 5 after being flooded with "thousands" of queries. Customers who have pre-registered for the phone will be sent an email on November 27 and given the option of ordering online, with the promise that those phones will be couriered out on December 4. (But if you didn't pre-register, tough luck — the option has now been removed.)
BlackBerry Storm Delayed By Vodafone
