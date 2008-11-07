BizCover Quotes, Sells Professional Indemnity Insurance

Getting home or car insurance online is pretty standard these days, but more specialised insurance categories can be harder work. If you're self-employed and work as a contractor in many fields (including IT), professional indemnity insurance is a key requirement. Comparison site BizCover generates custom quotes based on your business size and activity, and will sell you the insurance directly if you find a deal that suits. Indemnity insurance is hardly glamorous, but better to hunt it down online than suffer from an unexpected lawsuit later.