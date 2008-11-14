Better Gmail Updates, Gets Calendar And Reader Integration

All platforms with Firefox: Just uploaded a freshly-baked new version of the Better Gmail 2 Firefox extension, which includes several fixes and new user scripts. First, if you Redesigned skin lovers were bogged down by slowness, that's been fixed. If the Gmail Labs' Agenda gadget just isn't enough for your calendar-in-Gmail needs, now you'll find Michael Balazs' excellent collapsible Calendar and Reader user script in the extension, as well as the Show Editable Subject script I whipped up last month. Hit the changelog at the extension homepage for a full rundown of what got fixed and updated, and download the new version there. (Note: I've submitted the new version to Mozilla Add-ons and await approval now.) Also: Better Gmail 2 turned one year old earlier this month! Thanks for all your support and help making the extension one of Mozilla's official Recommended Add-ons with over half a million daily users from Mozilla Add-ons alone, but special thanks to the user script developers whose hard work amazes me more with every version.