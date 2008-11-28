Danny Gorog at APC has picked out ten of the best Australian-developed applications for iPhone owners. There's a useful emphasis on local information, with applications for travel information, weather and postcodes. We'd have thought there could have been a shout-out for perennial favourite Remember The Milk, but regardless there's lots of stuff here you'll want to be adding to your iPhone.
Best iPhone Apps For Australians
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
It's unfortunate that Cityrail/Sydney buses would not allow development to continue on the Sydney Metro app. I would have loved that functionality. I just wish that the NSW gov would get their act together and join the Google Transit Partner Program like Transperth has, so that transit information could be displayed in Google Maps.