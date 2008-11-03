BareTail Displays Log Files In Real Time



Windows only: BareTail is a portable application that enables users to view log files in real time. Whether you need to monitor a mission critical process, do some troubleshooting, or you're just more curious than the average bear, BareTail allows you to monitor the contents of a log file as they are being written. There are a host of useful additional features such "follow the tail" mode, where the focus stays on the current line of the log. There is also the ability to highlight based on keywords, making it all the easier for you to see the critical items in your log. BareTail is freeware, Windows only.