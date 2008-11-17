BareSite Strips Web Sites To The Basics



Baresite is a simple web-based application which strips images and formatting from a web site to display just the bare bones. The above image shows how Baresite displays Google News on the left, and how the site looks during normal browsing on the right. If there is a news feed available on the site Baresite defaults to that, otherwise it strips down the HTML to a simpler form. While not every site I tested worked like a charm with Baresite, it's worth using on a mobile device for faster and cleaner loading pages or when you'd like a distraction free interface. For another site stripper, check out Finch.