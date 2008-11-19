Axence NetTools Is Advanced Network Monitoring Tool

Windows only: Free application Axence NetTools is a comprehensive suite of networking tools for your PC, including a network scanner, inbound/outbound connection monitor (NetStat), port scanner, and other network and bandwidth measuring tools. NetTools is very similar in ways to previously mentioned network monitors like [email protected], but if you want to get elbow deep in your network, it's another great option to add to your toolbox. Axence NetTools is a free download, Windows only.
uhuuu, 30 minutes past n still 3Mb downloaded, i interrapted downlaod process n tried to connect the site again but seems like they need the soft themselves, hehe
i would like to hear from any lucky reader if they successed