Auto-Delete Keeps Your Folders Clean

Windows only: If you're prone to leaving files to linger in your designated download folder and never quite getting around to deleting them, Auto-Delete should be your organisation buddy. After selecting a folder to be monitored you are offered a handful of options: age of files to be deleted, inclusion of subfolders, and whether or not the files will be directly deleted or moved to the recycle bin. If you're in the market for a more versatile file janitor that can handle more than one folder, check out Belvedere for Windows and Hazel for Mac OS X. Auto-Delete is freeware, Windows only.