Australian Online Spending Declines As Christmas Looms

It's hardly surprising: as world economies continue to teeter, Australian enthusiasm for buying online is declining. A poll of 500 adults commissioned by customer service software company RightNow found that 35% have already decreased their spending both online and in physical stores, and a similar percentage expect to do so in the next 12 months. Our most popular Christmas saving strategy? Not trimming the list of recipients (favoured by 27%), but spending a little less on each person (36%). To save hassles, I'm planning to do most of my Christmas shopping online — if that also proves to be a money-saving option, all the better. How have your online spending habits changed?