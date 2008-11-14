It's hardly surprising: as world economies continue to teeter, Australian enthusiasm for buying online is declining. A poll of 500 adults commissioned by customer service software company RightNow found that 35% have already decreased their spending both online and in physical stores, and a similar percentage expect to do so in the next 12 months. Our most popular Christmas saving strategy? Not trimming the list of recipients (favoured by 27%), but spending a little less on each person (36%). To save hassles, I'm planning to do most of my Christmas shopping online — if that also proves to be a money-saving option, all the better. How have your online spending habits changed?
Australian Online Spending Declines As Christmas Looms
