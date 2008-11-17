Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

'Are You Sure' Bookmarklet Fights Web Wandering

We've all got them—those bookmarks that sit on your toolbar (or on a keyboard shortcut, if , begging you to take just, you know five minutes and see if anything's new over there. Web developer and author Paul Bausch certainly has a few, so he's taken to editing them to add a small bit of JavaScript around their URLs, which brings up a prompt asking "Are you sure?" The format is easy to adjust and edit, though, if your procrasti-browsing habits require a more strern warning. Here's the basic template:

javascript:if(confirm('Are You Sure?')){document.location='http://www.google.com/reader';}

Replace whateversite.com with your chosen irresistable site, of course, and ignore any line breaks you're seeing due to our page formatting.

As one commenter on Bausch's site notes, you could train yourself to click the "OK" as a matter of pure muscle memory and routine, defeating the basic benefit of a wait-stop measure. But a little JavaScript tweaking—random triggers, multiple buttons, different window placement each time—could put a bit more power behind it. Any of our code-savvy readers up for a mini-challenge? Post your suggestions, or the code itself, in the comments.

Saving Myself from Myself [onfocus.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles