Are You Going To Ditch These Useless Gadgets?

The Gadget Lab blog makes an aggressive list of tech toys you should cull from your life because you just don't need them anymore, like:
- Printers
- Scanners
- Built-In Optical Drives
- Fax Machines
- Landline Phones
I know I couldn't make it through the list without letting out a Milton'esque "But, but... that's my scanner!" Would it make sense for you to ditch your printer, scanner, and internal DVD burner? Sound off in the comments below. Photo by FXR.
good article in my opinion. I live in a small apartment so the less clutter the better;
Printer: I've got one but RARELY use it. I could just print stuff out at work or net cafe if I really had to
Scanner: don't need one
Optical Drive: already installed so can keep it
Fax: I use a great service that let's me use my email or to send and receive faxes
Land Line: I do have one but rarely use it. I will happily get rid of it one day.