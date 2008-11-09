Are You Going To Ditch These Useless Gadgets?

The Gadget Lab blog makes an aggressive list of tech toys you should cull from your life because you just don't need them anymore, like:

Printers

Scanners

Built-In Optical Drives

Fax Machines

Landline Phones

I know I couldn't make it through the list without letting out a Milton'esque "But, but... that's my scanner!" Would it make sense for you to ditch your printer, scanner, and internal DVD burner? Sound off in the comments below. Photo by FXR.