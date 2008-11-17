When OzBargain highlighted an astonishingly cheap deal on condoms — around $6 for 50, including postage — my Scottish miserliness immediately came into conflict with my natural pessimism. As the deal page emphasises, latex is a common material, but images of a condom filled with water still don't entirely fill me with confidence. Is it worth spending more money on a recognised brand to ensure you don't help spread sexually transmitted diseases and/or get someone pregnant unexpectedly? Or is this a case of longstanding consumer prejudice blocking a possible bargain? Share your thoughts in the comments.
Are Discount Condoms Worth The Risk?
Comments
Not worth the risk and it reminded me of this joke.
A man boarded a plane with 6 kids. After they got settled in their seats a woman sitting across the aisle from him leaned over to him and asked, 'Are all of those kids yours?'
He replied, 'No. I work for a condom company. These are
customer complaints