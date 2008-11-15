Archive All Your Mac Sticky Notes By Converting To PDF

If you've got a clutter of Stickies on your Mac desktop and you want to archive them all in one fell swoop, here's a kludge jury-rigged from Print to PDF:

While there's no direct "export all" feature in Stickies, there is a fairly simple workaround. First, select File -> Print All Notes. In the Print dialog, click the PDF pop-up menu, then select Save as PDF.

The PDF can then be printed if you prefer a paper record, or you can copy and paste the text from a reader into any text editor. If you've set up a Stickies tutorial, this would be a good way to save what you've written for reusing it later. Looking for other ways to improve your sticky notes? Check out Stick 'Em Up for extending Stickies or download and try SketchBox. If you have a quicker way to convert your stickies to a text file, let us know in the comments.