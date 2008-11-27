The US Black Friday post-Thanksgiving discount sale frenzy isn't a tradition generally replicated in Australia, but Apple has apparently decided to make an exception. A teaser on its site promises a "one-day-only Christmas shopping event" on Friday November 28. There's no indication of what (if any) discounts will be on offer, but since Apple is notorious for never allowing anyone except its own online store to cut prices on its products, it might be worth checking it if there is an iSomething on your wish list.
Apple Gets Cheap For Black Friday Sale
Comments
What's with this "Black Friday" thing anyway? It's everywhere this year (including last night's episode of "LIFE"), but I'd never heard of 'the day after Thanksgiving sales' before this. Sign of the economic times?