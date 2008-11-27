Another Candidate For Least Helpful Outlook Message Ever

A brief addendum to my recent list of things that should be fixed in the next Outlook: the error message above. While this appears to suggest that there's no way of removing a buggy Outlook add-in short of hacking the registry, the actual solution is far simpler: run Outlook as Administrator and the message disappears. How hard would it be to display 'You need Administrator privileges to change this setting' instead? (OK, I know, it would remind everyone that being logged in as administrator is actually meaningless under Vista, but that would still be preferable. And I've now remembered the same message also appears elsewhere in Office, so it's ripe for removal.)